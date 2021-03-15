Wagner Leads UE Men’s Golf in Opening Round

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After wrapping up last week’s Don Benbow Invitational on a high note, Spencer Wagner led the University of Evansville men’s golf team in Sunday’s opening round of the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate.
Wagner wrapped up the first 18 holes of the tournament with a 1-under 71. He is tied for 13th place. Finishing with an even 72 was Isaac Rohleder. He continued his hot start to the season with the round that has him in a tie for 21st.
Jessie Brumley is one behind Rohleder with a 1-over 73. In a tight field within the standings, Brumley is tied for 33rd. Henry Kiel and Michael Ikejiani each finished the day with a 3-over 75 and are tied for 53rd.
UE is 9th in the team standings with a 3-over total of 291. The team is just six strokes out of the top five and four behind MVC rival UNI. Morehead State sits atop the leaderboard with a 9-under 279. They are two ahead of Carson-Newman and four in front of Tennessee Tech. The second round of 18 is set for tomorrow.
