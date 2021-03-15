95 vaccinated at Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial Baptist Church in Evansville hosted its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday.
“I think it went really well considering we didn’t know how many people were going to be able to make it,” said Serita Cabell of Memorial Community Development Corporation.
By partnering with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, 95 people were vaccinated at the church. Organizers say the idea of a vaccination clinic here just made sense, and that it is part of the ministry.
“We were open to walk-ins, we were definitely encouraged by the number of people that showed up. I think we really had a great rush at 7:30 even though we weren’t supposed to start until 9. So we had a huge portion that were actually given out in the first three hours,” stated Cabell. “Our goal is to serve the community best, and in any way possible and so creating those types of sponsorships and having these types of outreach events are normal for us.”
Another vaccination clinic at the church is in the works, and scheduled for Saturday, April 3rd.
Those who were just vaccinated will receive their second dose, and they are encouraging others to register for their first dose.
“Get the vaccine. I know there’s been a lot of controversy with some folks, in particular, people of color but we encourage you. If not for your own sake, but for the sake and safety of others,” said Cabell. “Get the vaccine.”
To register, you are encouraged to call Memorial Baptist Church.
