USI falls short in Sweet 16, ends season with 81-69 loss to Michigan Tech

USI and Michigan Tech traded buckets for the first few minutes of the contest until the Huskies ignited on a 14-2 run to lead by 13-points, 21-8, at the 11:22 mark of the opening half. Michigan Tech would maintain the 13-point advantage for the next nine minutes until USI cut the deficit to nine, 32-23, with 3:44 remaining on the first half clock on a jumper by junior guard Jelani Simmons.