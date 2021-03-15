USI Baseball Falls in Series Finale; Gets swept by Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball missed a chance to get a series split by falling to the University of Illinois Springfield, 8-5, Sunday afternoon in Springfield, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles go to 3-7 overall and 1-3 in the GLVC, while Illinois Springfield is 7-1 overall, 3-1 GLVC, after today’s action.
The Eagles started off on the right foot by posting three-spot in the top half of the opening frame. Junior shortstop/third baseman Ethan Hunter blasted a two-run shot to put USI up 2-0, while sophomore catcher Lucas McNew pushed the third tally across with a sacrifice fly.
Illinois Springfield, however, would erase the USI advantage with one in the first and three in the second to lead, 4-1. The Eagles and the Stars would trade runs in the fourth and fifth, leaving the USI down, 6-5, after the halfway mark. This would be as close as USI would come in the final four frames as Illinois Springfield sealed the 8-5 victory with a pair of tallies in the seventh.
USI junior right-hander Brady Bowling took the loss in relief for the Eagles. Bowling (0-1) allowed one run on one hit in an inning on the mound. Freshman right-hander Tyler Wheeler started and got the no-decision, allowing four runs on five hits in one-plus inning.
Up Next for the Eagles: The Eagles returns to the friendly surroundings of the USI Baseball Field next weekend (March 19-21) when they host Quincy University for a four-game series. Live coverage can be accessed through GoUSIEagles.com.
Quincy has the advantage in the all-time series, 45-38, after the series was canceled last season due to COVID-19. The Hawks won the last GLVC series with the Eagles, taking two-of-three in 2019.
