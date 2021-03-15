UE Men’s Soccer Falls in a Heartbreaker, at Missouri State

”It was a battle. Missouri State’s a very good team and there’s a reason there ranked 19th in the country,” said Aces head men’s soccer coach Marshall Ray. “They were the better team, but we were able to fight back in it today and get ourselves to 1-1. The delay was difficult, but both teams had to go through it and we came back on the field and gave ourselves a couple decent chances on the break and on the counter to go up 2-1 and unfortunately gave up the PK late. The effort and the fight is there and now we’ve got to capitalize on that and come up with a result.”