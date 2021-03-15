2 Tri-State men arrested during anti-human trafficking & pedophile operation

They were among 8 people arrested

2 Tri-State men arrested during anti-human trafficking & pedophile operation
Stock Cop Lights
By 14 News Staff | March 15, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 4:25 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Tri-State men are among eight people arrested during an anti-human trafficking and pedophile operation.

37-year old Quentin Newton, of Evansville, is facing a charge of making an unlawful proposition.

37-year old Quentin Newton, of Evansville
37-year old Quentin Newton, of Evansville (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

30-year old Steven Frey, of Owensboro, is facing charges of child solicitation, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor and dealing in meth.

30-year old Steven Frey, of Owensboro
30-year old Steven Frey, of Owensboro (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests in two locations in Seymour, Indiana.

Officials say they used decoy profiles for 15 to 19-year-old girls.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.