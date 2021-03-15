2 Tri-State men arrested during anti-human trafficking & pedophile operation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Tri-State men are among eight people arrested during an anti-human trafficking and pedophile operation.
37-year old Quentin Newton, of Evansville, is facing a charge of making an unlawful proposition.
30-year old Steven Frey, of Owensboro, is facing charges of child solicitation, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor and dealing in meth.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests in two locations in Seymour, Indiana.
Officials say they used decoy profiles for 15 to 19-year-old girls.
