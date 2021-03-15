Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One person was arrested on drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Henderson Monday morning.
Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office say they saw a vehicle just after 2 a.m. speeding 26 mph over the speed limit on I-69 near Exit 12.
They say deputies stopped the vehicle shortly after.
After investigating deputies arrested the driver, Robert Miller of Indianapolis, on DUI and other charges.
They say they arrested the passenger, Danielle Malin of Bedford, Indiana, on several charges, including trafficking in Ecstacy, possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.
Both were booked into the Henderson County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.