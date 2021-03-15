Southridge boys basketball survives and advances, wins 2A regional title

Southridge boys basketball survives and advances, wins 2A regional title
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly | March 14, 2021 at 11:53 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 11:55 PM

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - In high school hoops, one team is left standing in our southwest Indiana coverage area, and this school is led by a senior class who’s had all sorts of postseason success - the Southridge Raiders.

The black attack beat Paoli and Southwestern of Hanover on Saturday to earn their first regional title since 1986.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Paoli vs. Southridge]

Late in the season, Southridge was sitting at 11-10, but NCAA Division I baseball commits Colson Montgomery and Camden Gasser led the Raiders to a resurgence that’s now six straight wins and a spot in the semistate tournament.

Southridge will face Parke Heritage at the Hatchet House in Washington at 4 p.m. EST on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.