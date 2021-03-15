Southridge boys basketball survives and advances, wins 2A regional title

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - In high school hoops, one team is left standing in our southwest Indiana coverage area, and this school is led by a senior class who’s had all sorts of postseason success - the Southridge Raiders.
The black attack beat Paoli and Southwestern of Hanover on Saturday to earn their first regional title since 1986.
Late in the season, Southridge was sitting at 11-10, but NCAA Division I baseball commits Colson Montgomery and Camden Gasser led the Raiders to a resurgence that’s now six straight wins and a spot in the semistate tournament.
Southridge will face Parke Heritage at the Hatchet House in Washington at 4 p.m. EST on Saturday.
