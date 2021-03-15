Regional hospitals increasing visitation as COVID-19 numbers continue to drop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With COVID-19 numbers continue to decline in the area, member hospitals of the Community Patient Safety Coalition of Southwestern Indiana/Kentucky will be increasing their inpatient visitation over the course of this week.
Officials say hospitalized patients will be able to receive two adult visitors per day.
They say these visitors must screen for COVID-19 symptoms or exposure and then register when they arrive. The two visitors may see the patient together or separately throughout the day.
They say the visitors will be required to wear masks.
According to hospital leaders, current visitor restrictions for outpatient and emergency departments, NICUs, and patients in isolation, will remain in place at this time.
Leaders say that coalition member hospitals have specific processes in place for end-of-life visitation.
Officials tell us the decision to increase visitations for inpatients was made due to the decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization in the region.
Regional schools will soon have spring break, and the Easter holiday is approaching. If these events lead to increases in COVID-19 prevalence and hospitalizations, coalition officials say visitation policies may change again.
As hospitals increase visitation, they may have varying visiting hours, so check hospital websites or call ahead for specific details.
Community Patient Safety Coalition hospitals include:
- Daviess Community Hospital
- Deaconess Health System (Indiana & Kentucky)
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation
- Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center
- Select Specialty Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
- St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital
- The Women’s Hospital
