Pandemic allows for new job positions at Owensboro Public Schools

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Staff at Owensboro Public Schools are getting ready to transition to in-person learning five days a week. We’re told they need some extra help so they designed a new position in all their schools.
The position is called School Service Assistants. They’ll assist through the end of the school year.
They’ll be responsible for maintaining all of the “healthy at school” guidelines. That includes temperature checks, making sure high surface areas are cleaned, and social distancing and mask-wearing are being followed.
We’re told the pay for this job is still being determined. With the job, you qualify for the school system’s classified benefits package.
“It’s a really good opportunity not only for, maybe not only, someone who has lost their job during the pandemic trying to find a way to get back on their feet,” said Jared Revlett, the OPS Public Information Officer. “But at the same time, maybe it was a parent of one of our students who maybe had to quit their job to stay at home with their child.”
We’re told as we move forward into the next school year, there could be an opportunity for the assistant position to get extended. OPS is also hiring more custodians to increase cleaning in their buildings.
Those interested are encouraged to apply by clicking on the employment tab on their website.
