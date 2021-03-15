Mt. Carmel to repave several roads

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Officials are planning to repave several roads in Mount Carmel.
Last week, Governor Pritzker announced a third round of funding for the “Restore Illinois” capital campaign and will distribute over $250 million across the state.
Funds will be used to help repave ten blocks in Mount Carmel near and on Market Street, as well as on Mulberry Street.
Officials say the additional funds from the state are incredibly helpful to pay for road projects.
“We only get money to do asphalting through the motor fuel tax. With the additional $480,000 above and beyond the motor fuel tax that we normally get, we are able to not only go after projects that would be long-term, but that are much needed in the city right now,” said Mayor Joe Judge.
Mayor Judge says the repaving project could begin in 2022.
