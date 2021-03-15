Madisonville park getting new walking trail

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A new walking trail is coming to Cherry Park in Madisonville.
Cherry Park is surrounded by streets, and this new walking trail could bring safety and more peace of mind to those in the neighborhood.
Madisonville is receiving $20,000 from the federally-funded Recreational Trails Program. The trail will be four feet wide and half a mile long around the perimeter of Cherry Park.
Based on the project proposal, the city also plans to add restrooms, a water fountain and a trailhead. As a new mother herself, Lt. Governor Coleman says she understands the importance of safely being able to get out and walk with your family.
“I know how important things like this are to small communities,” stated Lt. Governor Coleman. “I’m from rural Kentucky too. It gives you something to do, it gives you a place to exercise, take your family, and that’s really important.”
Mayor Kevin Cotton says they’re just waiting on a few signatures to get the project moving but hope to have a start by this summer.
