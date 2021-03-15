KWC Men’s Soccer Starts the Rare Spring Season, with a Win

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s soccer team opened its season with a thrilling victory over rival Trevecca Nazarene University on Saturday night. Julian Gonzalez converted the match’s lone goal in the final seven minutes while Lucas Daunhauer recorded his first shut-out of the season.
On a brisk, cool night at Steele Stadium the Panthers (1-0 GMAC) long awaited start to the season welcomed its longest Great Midwest Conference rival. The Trojans (1-2, 0-1 GMAC) spent most of the first adjusting to the artificial surface.
Trevecca got two good chances to score in the opening period at the 17th and 40th minute, but Daunhauer made both saves to keep the match knotted in a scoreless tie. The Trojans out-shot the Panthers in the first 45 minutes, 5-3.
The Panthers took their first attempt on goal in the 52nd minute, but Tyler Delgado made the save. Trevecca took eight shots in the second half, four on goal. Wesleyan continued to use its speed to work down field and apply pressure. In the 74th minute Max Wawrin and Jacob Boling each took their turn on the TNU net, but the match remained tied heading into the final 15 minutes.
The game-winner occurred in the 83rd minute on Gonzalez’s second shot of the match. Wawrin got his pass through the defense to Gonzalez who put away the only goal of the match. The Trojans manage to get only one more attempt the rest of the game, a wild shot in the final minutes.
Ten of the Panthers 13 shots came in the second half. Daunhauer made six saves on the night.
The Panthers will host Findlay on Thursday as Great Midwest play continues throughout the spring. The match is scheduled to start at 5PM.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.