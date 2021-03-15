KWC Baseball Drops Doubleheader to Northwood

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team closed out its three-game series with No. 23 Northwood on Sunday, suffering a pair of losses in the doubleheader.
Game 1: NU 13 – KWC 3 (7 inns.): The Timberwolves took a 10-0 lead after plating three runs in the first and seven in the third. Joseph Burke put Wesleyan on the board in the fourth with a solo home run to centerfield for his first long ball of the season.
Landon Moberly led off the seventh with a double to the gap in left center and eventually scored on an infield single from Andy Baker. With two outs and the bases loaded, Zach Curtis lined a single up the middle, allowing Baker to score.
Benton McGill suffered his first loss of the season, throwing 2.1 innings with six hits and seven runs. Nolan Johnson allowed three runs in 0.1 innings of work. In 3.0 innings, Timmy Rogers struck out two while allowing three runs. Austin Baugh held Northwood scoreless in 1.2 innings with three strikeouts.
Game 2: NU 10 – KWC 1: Northwood struck early again with four runs in the second inning. Chase Andrews made it a three-run game with a solo shot over the center field fence for his first home run of the season. The Timberwolves pulled away with three runs in the seventh.
CJ Fairchild threw 5.0 innings, allowing nine hits and five runs while striking out four in his first loss of the season. Seth Wright went 2.0 innings, allowing four runs and striking out three. Rylan Thomas threw the final 2.0, giving up one run off of three hits.
The Panthers open G-MAC play on the road this weekend, travelling to Columbus, Ohio to take on Ohio Dominican. The four-game series is set for Friday and Saturday.
