Kentucky reports 9th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 445 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 416,215 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 3.99% statewide.
According to the governor’s official Facebook page, this is the ninth consecutive week of decreasing COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
As of Sunday, 4,982 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
This brings the countywide number to 2,800 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 2,696 residents have fully recovered.
Muhlenberg County now has 49 active cases.
Kentucky is in group 1C right now. That’s anyone 60 or older, those 16 or older that are high risk and all essential workers.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,674 cases, 160 deaths, 8,756 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,800 cases, 55 deaths, 2,696 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,885 cases, 127 deaths, 3,651 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,406 cases, 49 deaths, 2,153 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,266 cases, 60 deaths, 3,759 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,149 cases, 17 deaths, 1,014 recovered
- McLean Co. - 825 cases, 26 deaths, 759 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,224 cases, 13 deaths, 1,124 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 779 cases, 15 deaths, 702 recovered
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.