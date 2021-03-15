Ind. reports 17 new area COVID-19 cases with no new local deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 421 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths.
The Hoosier state now sits at 672,967 total confirmed cases and 12,454 total deaths.
Health officials are reporting no new deaths in our Indiana counties.
According to the state map, seven are in Vanderburgh County, there are three new cases in both Gibson and Spencer counties, two new cases in Warrick County, and there’s one new case in both Perry and Posey counties.
Hoosiers ages 50 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot.
It was announced Wednesday that teachers and other child care workers will be eligible Monday.
Other health conditions are also being added to the list.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who don’t have access to a computer or need help registering for an appointment can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,485 cases, 386 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,974 cases, 112 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,501 cases, 154 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,753 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,630 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,114 cases, 86 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,221 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,286 cases, 33 deaths
