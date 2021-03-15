Illinois reports 782 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths statewide

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Monday, Illinois health officials reported 782 new coronavirus and 12 more deaths.
The state has now had 1,210,113 total cases and 20,955 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, no new cases or deaths were reported in our local counties.
Ferrell Hospital is hosting a community vaccine clinic with the Army National Guard on Monday, March 15, at the White County Fairgrounds Floral Hall, 201 Fairground Road in Carmi. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 618-297-9677.
Other local places to look for vaccines:
Kroger, Walgreens, Wal-Mart, Harrisburg Medical Center, Christopher Rural Health Clinic/Eldorado Rural Health, Southern Illinois Healthcare and Ferrell Hospital. Check out their websites and/or social media accounts for more info on vaccine opportunities!
*Phase 1B+ -- Persons aged 16 to 64 years with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19. Conditions include Obesity, Diabetes, Pulmonary Diseases, Smoking, Heart Conditions, Chronic Kidney Disease, Cancer, Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant, Sickle Cell Disease, Pregnancy, and Persons with Disability (Not otherwise covered in previous categories.)
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,694 cases, 49 deaths
- White County - 1,632 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,308 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 534 cases, 12 deaths
