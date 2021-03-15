Historic bridge moving to Sandy Lee Watkins Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A historic bridge is set to start its journey to Sandy Lee Watkins Park in Henderson.
The Toler Bridge was closed in October of 2018 in the community of Blackford, which is near the Henderson-Daviess County line.
Seven different groups offered to adopt the bridge, but the Henderson park won the bid.
Officials say the 1919 bridge will be placed over a drainage ditch to help complete walking trails.
The relocation process is expected to take two weeks.
