Henderson Municipal Center reopens to public

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Almost a year after being closed to in-person traffic, the Henderson Municipal Center will reopen Monday to the public.
Officials say they’ve been operating under a state of emergency since March 16, 2020, due to the pandemic.
We’re told all visitors will have to get their temperatures taken before they’re allowed in and masks are required.
City officials say public meetings, however, will continue over Zoom and live-streamed on the city’s website.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.