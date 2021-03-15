EPD releases bodycam footage of incident involving juvenile over the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says they were made aware of a social media post over the weekend with video imaging of an officer having a physical encounter with a juvenile.
On Saturday just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of N. Englewood Ave. and E. Franklin St. in reference to disorderly conduct.
According to police, the caller told dispatch three males on bikes were attempting to fight two females.
After determining the involved parties were juveniles, police say the officer tried to contact the three male juveniles but they left.
Police say the juvenile in the video refused multiple requests to stop and can be heard yelling obscenities at the officer. That’s when the officer gets in front of the fleeing juvenile causing him to stop and attempts to speak with him.
Police say the juvenile continued to refuse to comply with the officer’s commands and refused to get off of his bike while being detained by the officer. They say he would not identify himself to the officer.
When the officer goes to legally detain the juvenile, police state the juvenile stiffens up and pulls away from the officer, causing a struggle.
EPD states the officer only used controlling techniques to overcome the juvenile forcibly resisting him, and points out that the officer did not hit or strike the juvenile.
According to EPD, the officer told the young man that this was not the outcome that he wanted.
The juvenile’s mother arrived to the scene and was advised of the events leading up to the encounter and the encounter itself. That’s when police say the juvenile was released to his mother, and a case report was sent to the juvenile investigative unit for further follow-up.
EPD says the clip that was shared over 800 times on social media was only 15 seconds long when the incident lasted 45 minutes.
EPD released bodycam footage of the incident and stated the following at the end of the post.
“As always, we strive to maintain the highest levels of transparency with our community. The release of this bodycam footage is not to demonize the young man involved. He had a bad day. We do not want false narratives to sour the relationship between our community and their local law enforcement agency.”
Warning: the video shown below contains strong language.
