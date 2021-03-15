Dubois County Sheriff’s Office to receive body armor donation for K9

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A K9 with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s.
Officials say K9 Chase’s vest was sponsored by Diane Thalmann of La Porte, Indiana and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love - Trained to Serve - Loyal Always.”
Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 and their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.