Deputies searching for teen in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a runaway teen.
Deputies say 17-year-old Carmen Howard walked away from home Thursday around 10 p.m. They say she has blonde hair, blue eyes and a new tattoo of a vine with leaves and the word honesty.
We are told her height is about 5′2 and weighs approximately 175 pounds.
According to deputies, she has prescribed medication that is not being taken.
If anyone has any information about Howard’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 270-639-5067.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.