Deputies: Man wanted in connection to sex abuse case arrested in Union Co.

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - A wanted man was arrested in western Kentucky on Sunday.
Authorities say that 46-year old Billy Wayne Morseman, who has ties to the Madisonville area, is wanted in relation to a sex abuse case with a victim under 12 years old.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted his van driving in Sturgis.
In addition to the active warrant, authorities say the suspect will also be facing drug possession charges.
Morseman is being taken to the Webster County Jail.
