A.M. Showers, Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Expect a rainy commute with low temps in the upper-40s. Breezy with occasional showers through early afternoon. High temps in the upper 50s with winds gusting over 20 to 25 miles an hour. Tonight, a stray shower early then clearing skies as temps dip into the upper 40s.
Tuesday, partly sunny and warmer as temps ascend into the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms through Wednesday night. High temps remain 10-degrees above normal in the mid-60s.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.