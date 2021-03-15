On alert for strong storms on Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Unsettled weather to start the week. Early Monday rains dropped .37″ at Evansville Regional Airport. Breezy and cooler conditions for Monday night and Tuesday. Lows on Tuesday will drop into the lower 40s, with highs in the low 60s with partly sunny skies on Tuesday afternoon. We are on alert for potentially strong thunderstorms on Wednesday as a vigorous storm system spins in from the plains. Heavy rain, winds, hail and even tornadoes may be possible on Wednesday. Rain continues through Thursday, then sunny and dry for the weekend. Highs through the period will rise into the mid 50s to low 60s and lows will drop into the mid to lower 40s over the weekend.