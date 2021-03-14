USI Baseball’s bats go Silent, in Doubleheader loss at Springfield

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball saw its bats go silent as the University of Illinois Springfield swept a twin bill from the Screaming Eagles, 3-1 and 7-1, Saturday afternoon in Springfield, Illinois. The Eagles go to 3-6 overall and 1-2 in the GLVC, while Illinois Springfield is 6-1 overall, 2-1 GLVC, after today’s action.
Game 1: USI could not erase Illinois Springfield’s three-run first inning and dropped the opening game of the doubleheader, 3-1.
Eagles’ sophomore right-hander Garrett Welch took the loss on the mound. Welch (0-2) allowed the three runs, one earned, in four innings on the bump. He allowed two hits and three walks in the outing, while striking out two.
The USI bullpen held the line in the final five frames, blanking the Stars and allowing three hits after the fourth.
The Eagle bats also were cold in the loss as the Star hurlers allowed a lone run in the third and four hits. USI senior shortstop Kobe Stephens doubled, advanced to third on an error, and scored on a ground out for the Eagles’ only tally of the opener.
Game 2: The Eagles opened the nightcap in similar fashion as the opener, spotting the Stars a 3-0 and eventually dropped the back end of the doubleheader, 7-1. Illinois Springfield led 3-0 after two frames and sealed its sweep with four in the eighth.
USI would get on the board in the top of the fifth when freshman centerfielder Steven Molinet pushed a tally across with a sac fly, cutting the deficit to 3-1. This would be as close as the Eagles would come in the contest.
Eagles’ freshman left-hander Blake Ciuffetelli took the loss for in the nightcap. Ciuffetelli (1-2) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks in 1.2 innings of work.
Up Next for the Eagles: USI and Illinois Springfield conclude the four-game set Sunday with a 1 p.m. first pitch. Live coverage can be accessed through GoUSIEagles.com.
The Eagles returns to the friendly surroundings of the USI Baseball Field next weekend (March 19-21) when they host Quincy University for a four-game series.
Quincy has the advantage in the all-time series, 45-38, after the series was canceled last season due to COVID-19. The Hawks won the last GLVC series with the Eagles, taking two-of-three in 2019.
