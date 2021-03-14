Soggy Monday morning, on alert for storms Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Monday morning commute will be a soggy one, and we are on alert for possible strong to severe storms on St. Patrick’s Day.
Today has been cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Overnight, our temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 40s. A few isolated showers are possible overnight, but our rain chances really ramp up Monday morning.
A line of showers and storms will move in from the west early Monday and push across the Tri-State through about midday. The rain will work its way off to the east early Monday afternoon, and we may even get a few peeks of sunshine during the second half of the day. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to near 60°.
While pockets of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Monday morning, it looks like any threat for severe weather will stay well to our south.
Tuesday will be dry, although still partly cloudy, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
I have added an Alert Day Wednesday. It looks like Wednesday morning may be mostly cloudy but dry, then scattered thunderstorms will move in Wednesday afternoon and evening and continue into the overnight hours. The main threat for severe storms will be to our south on Wednesday, but an isolated strong to severe storm may still be possible in the Tri-State, especially in western Kentucky.
Scattered showers will continue into Thursday, but our thunderstorm threat will diminish. That rain will most likely taper off Thursday night, but a stray shower could linger into Friday morning. The clouds will slowly begin to clear Friday, and mostly sunny skies return for the weekend.
We will also see some temperature changes through the second half of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday but will fall back into the upper 50s Thursday and low to mid 50s Friday. We will then rebound into the upper 50s and low 60s for the weekend, which seems appropriate since spring officially begins Saturday morning.
