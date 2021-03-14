Police investigating stabbing in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating after a man was stabbed Sunday.
Police say officers responded to Deaconess Hospital in reference to a man being stabbed in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive.
According to police, the victim told officers he and a man he did not know got into a verbal argument, which ended up getting physical.
We are told the victim did not realize he was stabbed until after the fight. Police say the victim saw blood on his shirt.
If anyone has any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
