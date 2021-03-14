NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional: #6 Lewis vs. #3 USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana senior forward Josh Price hit three free throws in the final 20 seconds to propel the Screaming Eagles to a 62-60 victory over Lewis University in the first round of the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Saturday evening at the Ford Center. USI sees its record to go 12-4 this season, while Lewis ends the evening and season, 14-10.
Price’s free throws capped off an 8-3 run in the final minutes for the USI victory. The senior would finish the game with a game-high 17 points that included 11-of-14 from the stripe.
Senior guard/forward Clayton Hughes followed with 13 points, while junior guard Jelani Simmons rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points.
The first half saw USI try to get their legs back after a one month layoff. The Flyers methodically built a 10 point lead with 3:32 left in the half before the Eagles rallied with an 8-2 run to pull to with four at the break, 36-32. Price paced the Eagles in the first 20 minutes with nine points.
The first eight minutes of the second half belonged to the Eagles as they grabbed their first lead of the game on a lay-in by junior forward Tyler Dancy with 13:10 remaining. Hughes had tied the game, 41-41, with a bomb from downtown at 14:19.
The 5-0 surge to take the lead would expand to a 15-5 run to put the Eagles up seven points with 7:49 left, 53-46, after a three-pointer from the corner by Simmons. The Flyers would rally with an 8-0 run to recapture the lead, 55-53, with 3:49 left on the clock.
Lewis would add a bucket and go its advantage to 57-54 with 3:01 on the clock before USI made its final run.
The Eagles, the third seed, continue NCAA II Midwest Regional action Sunday night when Michigan Tech University, the second seed, at 8:30 p.m. The Huskies had a first round bye in the regional and are 14-7 on the season. USI is 2-1 all-time against Michigan Tech, 2-0 during NCAA II Midwest Regional play.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.