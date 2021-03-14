Man in jail after shots fired run on Evansville’s southside Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after a shots fired run Saturday.
According to authorities, a deputy sheriff was working off duty at Simpson’s and reported shots fire to dispatch. They say responding units were flagged down by several individuals in the parking lot.
Witnesses told police they found a shell casing in the parking lot.
Authorities say witnesses told officers they saw a dark-colored SUV parked in front of the Family Dollar and a white man in a grey sweatshirt pointing a handgun at the SUV fire one shot.
We are told the SUV drove off toward Covert Ave. through the parking lot, and the man in the grey sweatshirt followed on foot then went west past H&R Block.
Police say they found 21-year-old George Robertson in a grey sweatshirt behind Autozone but did not find a handgun on him.
While searching the area, officers say they found a handgun inside a dumpster behind H&R Block, which is in the path between Simpson’s and Autozone.
When speaking to Robertson, police say he told them he was contacted by an individual that he did not know who wanted to hire his wife to dance.
Robertson told police he rode with the individual to Simpson’s to use the ATM, but when they got there, police say they argued over money, and Robertson stepped out of the vehicle. That’s when police say Robertson told them he turned around and saw the driver pointing a pistol at him and fired one shot toward him before driving away.
We are told Robertson would not consent to a DNA swab.
Robertson is in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
