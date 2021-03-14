Ky. Wesleyan Baseball opens Home Slate, with Extra-inning Win

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - For the first time in 681 days Panther Park was buzzing on Saturday as the Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team walked off their home opener in extra innings. The Panthers took down Northwood University 3-2 in 10 innings.
The win also marks the program’s first ever victory over Northwood. The Timberwolves won the first meeting in 2012 as well as the second in 2017 during the opening round of the NCAA Midwest Regional in Midland, Mich.
After a scoreless first three innings, Wesleyan plated one run in the fourth. Cody Bridges led off the inning beating out an infield single then reached third on a pair of passed balls. Lane Kennemore grounded out to the shortstop, allowing Bridges to score.
Northwood evened the score in the top of the fifth with a lead off double that eventually scored on a single to the gap in right center.
Kennemore led off the sixth with a double to left center and advanced to third on a sacrifice fly from Joseph Burke. Brayden Sisson laid down a single in right center, bringing home Kennemore and putting the Panthers ahead 2-1.
That lead was short lived as Northwood led off the top of the seventh with a solo home run to left field, knotting the game at 2.
The Timberwolves put the winning run on third in the top of the ninth but a groundout and pop fly ended the threat.
With two outs in the bottom of the tenth, Bridges drew a walk then reached third on a double to left center from Kennemore. Burke tucked a line drive over the centerfielders head, scoring Bridges and giving the Panthers the 3-2 win.
Kennemore, Burke and Ben Wilcoxson each recorded two hits on the day. Kennemore, Burke and Brayden Sisson each drove in one.
Devin Smith took a no decision in his second start of the season. Smith threw 7.0 innings, striking out seven while allowing seven hits, two runs and two walks. Bo Robison earned his first win, throwing the final 3.0 innings with two strikeouts, one hit and zero runs.
The two teams square off again on Sunday at Panther Park. The doubleheader is set to start at 11 am CT.
