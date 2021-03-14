Ind. reports 2 new local COVID-19 deaths; 14 more cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 701 new coronavirus cases and ten more deaths.
The Hoosier state now sits at 672,554 total confirmed cases and 12,446 total deaths.
Health officials are reporting one new death in Vanderburgh County and Gibson County.
According to the state map, there are 14 new cases in Vanderburgh County, six in Warrick County, five in Gibson County, four in Dubois and Spencer counties and one in Posey County.
Hoosiers ages 50 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot.
It was announced Wednesday that teachers and other child care workers will be eligible Monday.
Other health conditions are also being added to the list.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who don’t have access to a computer or need help registering for an appointment can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,478 cases, 386 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,974 cases, 112 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,499 cases, 154 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,752 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,629 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,111 cases, 86 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,218 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,286 cases, 33 deaths
