HS Wrestling: KHSAA Regional Tournament

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Union County wrestling has long been the gold standard for wrestling in Kentucky.
The Braves have won 12 state championships, including the last five consecutively! On Saturday, they began what they hoped would be another deep postseason run, in the first region tournament.
The Braves were joined by 12 other schools, including Ohio County and Henderson County, who were vying to advance to next Saturday’s semistate tournament, in Owensboro.
Below, are the results for all the individuals, by weight class. The top four in each, advance to state, next week:
--FIRST REGION WRESTLING TOURNAMENT--
--106 POUNDS--
1st Place - Jordyn Raney -- Union County
2nd Place - JaRi Campbell -- Christian County
3rd Place - Trushaun Matt -- Hopkinsville
4th Place - Logan Brown -- Caldwell County
--113 POUNDS--
1st Place - Colin Teutsch -- Caldwell County
2nd Place - Hunter Jenkins -- Union County
3rd Place - Holden Schneider -- Hopkinsville
4th Place - Barrett Fulton -- Ohio County
--120 POUNDS--
1st Place - Trayce Eckman -- Union County
2nd Place - Parker McKee -- McCracken County
3rd Place - Timothy Nichols -- Caldwell County
4th Place - Deameion Leavell -- Christian County
--126 POUNDS--
1st Place - Gage Fowler -- Christian County
2nd Place - Jayden Frazier -- Paducah Tilghman
3rd Place - Lucas Ricketts -- Union County
4th Place - Cofy Walls -- Caldwell County
--132 POUNDS--
1st Place - Eli Peyton -- Paducah Tilghman
2nd Place - Riley Johnson -- Caldwell County
3rd Place - Glenn Mayes -- Union County
4th Place - Hunter Hawthorne -- McCracken County
--138 POUNDS--
1st Place - Austin Grant-Hall -- Christian County
2nd Place - Keaton Elliott -- Calloway County
3rd Place - Gavin Ricketts -- Union County
4th Place - Jack James -- Paducah Tilghman
--145 POUNDS--
1st Place - Malachi Rider -- Paducah Tilghman
2nd Place - Mason Kellett -- Christian County
3rd Place - Ronald McGee -- Hopkinsville
4th Place - Caige Clark -- Ohio County
--152 POUNDS--
1st Place - Payne Carr -- Union County
2nd Place - David Conner -- Paducah Tilghman
3rd Place - Colton Smallwood -- McCracken County
4th Place - Ethan Futrell -- Calloway County
--160 POUNDS--
1st Place - Quinten Cox -- Union County
2nd Place - Seth Slayton -- Paducah Tilghman
3rd Place - Jacob Newby -- Christian County
4th Place - Jermaine Poynter -- Henderson County
--170 POUNDS--
1st Place - Dalton Russelburg -- Union County
2nd Place - Dylan Walls -- Caldwell County
3rd Place - Chistopher Mooney -- Paducah Tilghman
4th Place - Alex Schlei -- McCracken County
--182 POUNDS--
1st Place - Stephen Little -- Union County
2nd Place - Colin Walls -- Caldwell County
3rd Place - Nick Watters -- Calloway County
4th Place - Spencer Redwine -- Paducah Tilghman
--195 POUNDS--
1st Place - Oscar (J.T.) Adams -- Christian County
2nd Place - Paxton Ervin -- Union County
3rd Place - Timarian Bledsoe -- Calloway County
4th Place - Jimmy Mooney -- Paducah Tilghman
--220 POUNDS--
1st Place - Darius Moore -- Union County
2nd Place - Uriah Virzi -- Paducah Tilghman
3rd Place - Anthony (A.J.) Harvey -- Christian County
4th Place - Rance Hawkins -- Henderson County
--285 POUNDS--
1st Place - TyDarius Kelly -- Christian County
2nd Place - Andrew Pottle -- Ohio County
3rd Place - Davis Pike -- Union County
4th Place - Matthew Mooney -- Paducah Tilghman
--TEAM RESULTS--
1. Union County -- 275.0
2. Paducah Tilghman -- 215.0
3. Christian County -- 183.0
4. Caldwell County -- 138.5
5. McCracken County -- 90.5
6. Calloway County -- 76.5
7. Hopkinsville -- 62.5
8. Ohio County -- 59.0
9. Henderson County -- 44.0
10. Trigg County -- 35.5
11. Fort Campbell -- 0
11. Fulton City -- 0
11. Mayfield -- 0
