Evansville police investigating after man was found dead on city’s southside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after a man was found dead.
EPD says they were called around 7:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of Sunburst Blvd for a person down. They say the 911 caller told dispatch the man appeared to be deceased.
When officers arrived, they say they were able to confirm that the man was deceased possibly due to a gunshot wound.
EPD’s Crime Scene and detectives were called to the scene to investigate along with the coroner. The victim’s identity will be released pending the coroner’s notification.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.