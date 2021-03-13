UE Volleyball Returns Home to Face So. Illinois

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two of the final three series of the regular season will be at Meeks Family Fieldhouse beginning this weekend when the University of Evansville volleyball team welcomes Southern Illinois. Matches are set for 6 p.m. on Sunday and Monday...ESPN3 will have the action for both contests.
Last Time Out
- Another hard-fought series saw the Purple Aces come up just short, falling by 3-1 finals in both contests at Drake last week
- Alondra Vazquez recorded 32 kills and 32 digs on Sunday...both were career marks in a feat that has happened only a handful of times in NCAA history
- UE looked to be on the cusp of forcing a fifth game, holding a 17-13 lead in game four before the Bulldogs clinched the match with a 26-24 decision
- On Monday, it was the Aces who had the upper hand early, opening the night with a 25-17 win...Drake earned a dominant 25-11 win in the second set and went on to reel off three wins in a row to win by a 3-1 score
1-2 Punch
- Alondra Vazquez and Melanie Feliciano have combined to provide the top 1-2 offensive threat in the MVC
- They have combined for 7.87 kills per set, edging Missouri State’s Brooklyn Cink and Amelia Flynn, who average 7.5
- Vazquez ranks 2nd in the MVC with 4.16 kills per set while Feliciano checks in with 3.71, putting her 6th in the league
- One of them has led the team in kills in each match so far in 2021
Making History
- In what is believed to be the first such instance in Missouri Valley Conference history, Alondra Vazquez recorded 32 kills and 32 digs on Sunday at Drake
- It is one of fewer than 10 30-kill, 30-dig performances in NCAA history and the first that the MVC has seen...Valparaiso had a 30-assist, 30-dig contest a few years ago
- Both tallies were career highs along with her 83 attempts
- Over her last six outings, Vazquez has recorded 4.8 kills per set while posting at least 20 in three of those games
- The junior currently has an average of 14.00 attacks per set, which leads the Valley and is 2nd in the NCAA
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.