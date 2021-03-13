Thyen-Clark Cultural Center now open in downtown Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A new cultural center is now open to the public in Dubois County,
Community leaders, including Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, gathered to cut the ribbon for the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper on Friday evening.
The center is now home to Jasper Community Arts and the Jasper Public Library.
In the arts portion of the building, officials say there are galleries of artwork from local artists and artists abroad.
As more of the space opens, the center will also be holding art classes for people in the community.
The new library is brimming with more than 87,000 books, and has already seen thousands of visitors since opening in January.
Leaders say they are excited to see this facility bring new and creative ideas to Jasper.
“Many communities our size would struggle to have a project be completed like this, especially during a pandemic,” Kyle Rupert with Jasper Community Arts said. “With our corporate partners, and our community partners, our contractors - they made it all happen.”
Thyen-Clark Cultural Center is located on 3rd Avenue in Jasper near the downtown riverfront.
