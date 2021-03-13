Rain likely Sunday night and Monday, new Alert Day Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight will most likely be dry, but a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out. Our temperatures topped out in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon. We will fall back through the 50s and into the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the low 40s by Sunday morning as our skies turn mostly cloudy. Daylight saving time also begins at 2 AM, so remember to set your clocks forward one hour before going to bed.