Rain likely Sunday night and Monday, new Alert Day Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight will most likely be dry, but a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out. Our temperatures topped out in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon. We will fall back through the 50s and into the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the low 40s by Sunday morning as our skies turn mostly cloudy. Daylight saving time also begins at 2 AM, so remember to set your clocks forward one hour before going to bed.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s, which is typical for this time of year. A few isolated showers are possible, but most of the day looks dry.
Rain is likely and an isolated thunderstorm is possible late Sunday night and Monday morning, but it looks like the chances for severe weather will stay to our south-southwest.
Rain seems likely through about midday on Monday, then our skies will gradually clear Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 60s for most of us on Monday but could shift a few degrees warmer or cooler depending on how much sunshine we get through the second half of the day.
Tuesday looks rather pleasant: partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Our rain chances ramp back up Wednesday and Thursday as a low pressure system moves through our region. I have added a new Alert Day Wednesday as there is a slight chance we could see some strong to severe storms that day. There are still a lot of details to iron out as this is a few days away, but I added the Alert Day just to give you a heads up that strong to severe storms may be possible Wednesday.
The rain will carry over into Thursday, but it looks like our thunderstorm chances will diminish. That rain will then taper off Thursday night, and Friday and Saturday will be dry and mostly sunny.
The passage of that low pressure system will have an impact on our temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s on Wednesday but will drop back into the 50s for the end of the week.
