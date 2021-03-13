Men in transitional homes share how they plan to use COVID-19 relief checks

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The third round of COVID-19 stimulus relief checks will hit the bank accounts of some Americans within days.
A group of men in Owensboro transitional homes shared how their relief checks are helping them back on their feet.
They have been using their stimulus relief checks to pay for food, rent, as well as simply an opportunity.
“I saved it,” Gabriel Boileau said. “I put it in the bank. Later down the road, I had an opportunity to buy a truck.”
“The first one was to pay off my back child support, which got me out of the hole real good,” Charles Pierce said. “The second one gave me a chance to get a checking account, start saving up money.”
For some of the men, the pandemic challenged them.
“It’s caused me to relapse a few times,” Jay Swick said. “Went to rehab, figured it out.”
Swick has yet to receive previous stimulus checks.
“I filed my income tax in June, and I haven’t heard anything back yet,” Swick said. “It would have been enough to get me transportation, which would have enabled me to get a better job.”
This third round of relief checks is up to $1,400 per person.
“This third one that I’m waiting on will be really great because then I can move on to transitional housing to permanent-based housing by myself,” Pierce said.
The bill providing those stimulus checks will also give the unemployed a $300 weekly boost to their unemployment benefits through September 6.
