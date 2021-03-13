Ind. reports 23 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 878 new coronavirus cases and 27 more deaths.
The Hoosier state has now had a total of 671,859 confirmed cases and 12,436 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are 23 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 14 in Warrick County, six in Spencer County, four in Dubois County, two in Perry County and one in Gibson County.
There are no new deaths reported Saturday in our area of Indiana.
Hoosiers ages 50 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot.
It was announced Wednesday that teachers and other child care workers will be eligible Monday.
Other health conditions are also being added to the list.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who don’t have access to a computer or need help registering for an appointment can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,464 cases, 385 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,970 cases, 112 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,493 cases, 154 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,752 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,628 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,106 cases, 85 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,214 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,286 cases, 33 deaths
