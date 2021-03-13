HPD looking for 2 missing teens

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is asking the public for help in locating two missing teens.
According to police, Addy Dills and Kailey Hall went missing from the 400 block of S. Alvasia Friday.
Sgt. Corman says both teens are white females that are roughly 16 years old. He states their height is about 5′3.
He says Addy weighs about 195 pounds and has black hair. Authorities say Addy was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a pink backpack.
We are told Kailey weighs about 95 pounds and has blue hair. According to authorities, Kailey was last seen wearing a green Mickey Mouse shirt with jeans.
If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.
