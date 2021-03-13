Henderson senior apartment complex hosts open house for potential residents

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Audubon School Senior Apartments held their first open house this weekend.
As previously reported last weekend, the apartments will serve residents ages 55 and older. The senior living complex is offering one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
On Saturday afternoon, those interested were able to stop by the facility to check out the new apartments and living space. Officials told 14 News they are happy to finally see people enjoying the new building.
”It’s very exciting to finally bring people in the building and let them see everything that we’ve been seeing as it’s been progressing,” Lauri Woodward with Audubon School Senior Apartments said. “We’ve had so much interest in what it looks like that even Facebook, the pictures we were showing on Facebook, weren’t quite good enough. It just doesn’t capture everything like being in the building.”
Officials say they started moving residents into apartments last month, but there is still space available.
