Evansville venues open at full capacity for 1st time since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local businesses are working to get back to normalcy now that facilities throughout Evansville can hold gatherings at 100% capacity.
With events being allowed to hold up to 250 guests, this is providing hope to venues and caterers that have struggled over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff at Just Rennie’s Catering is prepping for a dinner party for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic now that fewer restrictions are in place.
“It is absolutely awesome,” co-owner Doug Rennie said. “We’ve been hit very hard last year with wedding cancellations and corporate cancellations.”
Rennie says they are still recovering from last year.
“I lost about half my staff,” Rennie said. “So with more events, more parties - I can hire more people on, get people working again.”
“It’s been a long drought, but the safety is important,” Katie Voegerl, a staff member at Just Rennie’s Catering said. “So it is very exciting that party numbers are going back up.”
Employees say they are excited to see their dining area set up again.
Rennie says he’s looking forward to help contribute to the reopening of the economy.
“We got to keep the economy going because if not - who’s going to be around? We’re all going to be out of business,” Rennie said.
Getting people together is a big part of why Rennie enjoys catering.
“That’s what I’m in the restaurant business for,” he said. “To make people happy, to make sure they have a wonderful time. It’s making an experience for them.”
