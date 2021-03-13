Authorities: 28 grams of meth found after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man and woman are in jail after a traffic stop Friday.
Police say they were following a vehicle west on Morgan Ave. from Main St. when the vehicle drove left of center just after 11 a.m. That’s when authorities pulled the vehicle over around Oakley St. and Morgan Ave.
We are told a backseat passenger identified himself as Quetel Map but later identified himself as 36-year-old Marcellus Washington, who had an outstanding felony arrest warrant out of Marion County for domestic violence and strangulation.
Washington was taken into custody for the felony warrant.
Authorities say they received consent to search the vehicle and passengers. During the search, police found a green leafy substance on the floorboard in the backseat.
While searching 53-year-old Sonya Gold, court documents state the detective felt what she believed to be a baggie of a controlled substance between Gold’s legs. Documents show authorities found a glass pipe in Gold’s purse that she said was her crack pipe.
After finding the glass pipe, authorities say they asked Gold again if she had anything between her legs and she said she didn’t. That’s when authorities asked to search her again and she agreed to it.
Court documents show detectives found 28 grams of a white crystal substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine and another baggie that had two grams of a green leafy substance that tested positive for THC on Gold.
Gold told detectives that Washington handed the baggies to her and told her to hide them after they were stopped, but Washington told detectives he didn’t hand her anything to hide.
Documents state Washington was in possession of $650 and a flip cellphone, and Gold had a cellphone and gave authorities permission to extract contents from it. Documents also show that Washington told detectives he could get multiple ounces of methamphetamine.
Gold is in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Washington is also in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is charged with conspiracy to deal methamphetamine and false informing.
