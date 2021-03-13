Aces Take Road Trip to face MVC Foe, No. 19 Missouri St.

SPRINGFIELD, MO. (WFIE) - After a close battle with Loyola, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team heads to Springfield, Mo. to take on 19th-ranked Missouri State at 6 PM on Sunday.
Evansville at No. 19 Missouri State | 6 PM | March 14
Date | Time: Sun., March 14 | 6 PM
Location: Springfield, Mo.
Site: Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium
Sun., March 14: Evansville at No. 19 Missouri State
Last Time Out: Loyola 2, Evansville 0
- Recording plenty of opportunities, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team dropped its home opener on Tuesday, 2-0, to MVC foe Loyola at Arad McCutchan Stadium.
- “I’m very proud of our guys this evening and the effort they put forth,” said Aces head men’s soccer coach Marshall Ray. “We were unfortunate to concede the second goal the way that we did and we’ve got to get better at starting matches, but I can’t fault the guys for the effort they put in tonight. At times we played some good football and kept the ball moving, creating scoring opportunities.”
- An early goal from the Ramblers coming in the 11th minute did not deter Evansville’s efforts on the night.
- In all, the Aces out-shot the Ramblers, 10-7, including a 7-2 advantage on shots in the first half.
- Evansville responded to Loyola’s opening goal with a handful of opportunities, including a great chance on a volley by Nkosi Graham that was deflected by Loyola keeper Simon Jillson and tipped over the bar in the 12th minute.
- Evansville forced two more saves from Jillson in the first half, coming in the 20th and 23rd minutes on shots by junior Evan Dekker and redshirt sophomore Jakub Hall.
- In the second half, Loyola emerged from the break as the aggressor, eventually adding to its advantage with a 57th-minute goal.
- The Ramblers increased their lead to 2-0 with a goal by Giann Magno that found the back of the net after Magno lobbed a ball towards goal and found the upper 90 with a looping ball that was just out of the reach of Aces keeper Jacob Madden.
- The best chance of the second half for the Aces came in the 78th minute as redshirt junior Nicholas Likulia recorded a shot from just inside the box that struck the crossbar.
- Off the rebound, Hall headed the ball back towards goal, but it was deflected off the head of a Rambler defender and bounced out as the Aces fell to Loyola, 2-0.
- Freshman Pablo Guillen led the Aces with three shots, while Hall recorded a pair of shots, putting both on-goal in the loss.
Previewing the Matchup: Missouri State
- Evansville and Missouri State are meeting for the 37th time in the all-time series with the Bears owning a 21-10-5 advantage in the series.
- The Aces and Bears last met on Oct. 26, 2019 when Evansville narrowly fell to Missouri State, 2-1, in Springfield.
- The Aces last MVC win came over the Braves in a thrilling 4-3 victory on Nov. 3, 2018, when Evansville scored the game-winning goal in the 90th minute on a penalty kick goal by Jesse Stafford-Lacey.
- Missouri State enters the weekend with a perfect 3-0-0 record, including wins over MVC foes Bradley and Drake.
- The Bears have out-scored their opponents 6-0, not allowing a goal since the 2019 season or 474 days.
- Evansville generated plenty of opportunities on Tuesday, out-shooting the Ramblers, 10-7, but could not find the back of the net.
Offense Improving
- Since beginning MVC play, the Aces have ratcheted up their attack.
- Over the last two contests, Evansville is averaging 12.5 shots per game.
- In its first two games of the season against non-conference opponents, the Aces averaged just 5.5 shots.
- On the season, Evansville has 36 shots with 10 coming from freshman Pablo Guillen.
