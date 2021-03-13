Aces Softball Welcomes Western Michigan for 3-game Weekend Series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 16-game homestand for the University of Evansville softball team continues this weekend when the Purple Aces welcome Western Michigan to Cooper Stadium for a 3-game series. Action gets underway on Saturday with a noon doubleheader before a single game is on tap for 11 a.m. on Sunday. ESPN3 will carry Saturday’s contests.
Last Time Out
- Last weekend, the Aces opened up the home season with a 4-game series against Purdue Fort Wayne...UE went 3-1 in the series including an 11-3 win in game two on Saturday...PFW held an 8-2 lead entering the final inning of Sunday’s finale - UE plated five runs before the Mastodons recorded the final out
- Freshman Marah Wood batted an unreal .900 in the series, recording a hit in 9 out of 10 plate appearances...she added five walks to finish with an on-base percentage of .933...Wood had three homers, 11 RBI and seven runs scored in the series
- Eryn Gould batted .455 over the weekend while Katie McLean finished at .429
- Izzy Vetter went 2-0 against the Mastodons, allowing two earned runs in 14 innings of work
Two in a Row
- Marah Wood has won the last two MVC Newcomer of the Week awards with the second following her efforts against Purdue Fort Wayne
- Wood was 9-for-10 in the series while belting three home runs to finish with 11 RBI...she scored seven runs against PFW while walking five times to finish with an on-base percentage of .933
- Her season average stands at .366 but over the last nine games, she has gone 13-for-24 at the plate to raise her average from .118 to its current tally
- All 10 of her walks have come in the last eight games as she did not draw a base on ball over the course of her first six outings
Putting up the Numbers
- Eryn Gould continues to be one of the top performers in the MVC, ranking second in the league with 17 runs on the season while checking in at #3 in batting average at .444
- Since an 0-3 start to the season against UT Martin, Gould has notched 20 hits in her last 42 trips to the plate...the opening weekend saw her go 4-4 with a career-high six RBI against Alabama State
- A 5-game hitting streak came to an end on Sunday in the finale versus PFW, but she still managed to reach with two walks and scored a run
- Her power numbers are also excellent with her 17 RBIs putting her second in the league, just two off of the lead
Finding her Groove
- Izzy Vetter is pitching at her highest level since joining the Purple Aces...the junior has accumulated a 1.60 ERA through 43 2/3 innings pitched and has earned five victories on the season
- Her ERA is third in the MVC while her 54 strikeouts on the season places her second in the league
- Vetter set her career mark with 11 K’s in wins over Green Bay on Feb. 27 and in the opener versus Purdue Fort Wayne on March 6
- She has thrown complete games in each of her last three appearances
- The top outing of her career saw her throw a complete game, 1-hit shutout against Green Bay on 2/27 where she posted the first 11-strikeout game of her college career
- Her strikeout total is 33rd in the nation
