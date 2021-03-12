USI hosting in-person prom Friday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is hoping they can help out high school students who missed out on their prom.
They’re hosting a dance Friday night to give them some much-deserved fun.
Every student planning to attend will need to sign up and it is capped at 150 people.
They’ll be given a digital pass to show at the door.
We’re learning each group will have separate rooms in the building, so there will be no mixing.
Groups will also have an allotted time to use the dance floor.
Officials say they do plan to use the university’s COVID protocols, including wearing masks.
That’s happening Friday night at 8 on the second floor of the University Center East.
