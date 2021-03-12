University of Evansville Board approves realignment plan

Chair Linda White noted, “The Trustees encouraged President Pietruszkiewicz and his team to bring long-term change to our academic programs and across the University. We recognize that these decisions have created difficult conversations across the University community, and we are pleased that so many creative plans submitted by faculty were able to be included. This plan secures UE’s future as a comprehensive university with a strong liberal arts core and provides the financial stability needed to invest in our students, faculty, staff, and academic programs.”