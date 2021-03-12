University of Evansville Board approves realignment plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday, the University of Evansville Board of Trustees met to consider the new realignment plan announced Thursday.
They say they amended the motion from the Executive Committee to ensure the three majors proposed for elimination (Art History, Philosophy, and Religion) go to the Curriculum Committee and the Faculty Senate for their recommendation to the president prior to the board formally considering their elimination.
Trustees voted unanimously to approve the overall institutional realignment plan, as amended.
Chair Linda White noted, “The Trustees encouraged President Pietruszkiewicz and his team to bring long-term change to our academic programs and across the University. We recognize that these decisions have created difficult conversations across the University community, and we are pleased that so many creative plans submitted by faculty were able to be included. This plan secures UE’s future as a comprehensive university with a strong liberal arts core and provides the financial stability needed to invest in our students, faculty, staff, and academic programs.”
“Resolving the University’s financial deficit required some challenging but necessary changes to adapt UE to meet the needs of tomorrow’s students,” added Trustee Bob Jones. “We now ask that the entire campus community come together to recruit students, create a positive campus experience, and move UE forward toward restoration and growth. "
“Our Trustees have remained actively engaged the last few months, supporting the need for change and helping to make it possible through their relationships in and around UE and through their financial support,” said Pietruszkiewicz. “As always, we appreciate the role they continue to play in shaping UE for generations of students to come.”
