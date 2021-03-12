Tri-County YMCA finishes new $2.3 million addition

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-County YMCA in Dubois County is showcasing its new wellness center.
The facility recently completed a new addition to the building.
The $2.3 million addition includes a new workout space with treadmills, weights and training equipment. A new gymnasium with a basketball court was also built into the facility.
The project was funded through the “Re-Imagine your Y” capital campaign.
YMCA leaders says they are glad to have more space for their members.
“It’s great to have some extra space for them to spread out,” Tri-County YMCA CEO Mike Steffe said. “Our after school programs are kind of bursting at the seams, and so is summer camp. And I think for our members, obviously the additional space in our wellness center is going to be a huge benefit.”
The original building will now be receiving new upgrades to help expand their group exercise classes.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.