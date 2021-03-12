Stimulus checks up to $1,400 coming soon to each eligible person

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a bill that includes stimulus relief checks for Americans, and they could hit bank accounts within days.
The White House says some people might receive their payments as early as this weekend.
Checks up to $1,400 per person will be sent to those who are eligible.
For those who make less than $75,000 per year, they will receive the full $1,400 payment. Married couples earning less than $150,000 per year will receive $2,800.
People with children can receive up to $1,400 for each dependent. This also holds true for the heads of households who make less than $112,000 per year.
Local tax expert Nibby Priest says some still haven’t received their first two stimulus checks.
“If you have not received your first rounds of stimulus payments, (they need) to file a 2020 tax return,” Priest said. “And many people don’t have to file a tax return simply because they didn’t have enough income to go to the threshold to file a tax return.”
In order to ensure that people receive the latest round of checks, Priest says to file their taxes as soon as they can.
The money can go a long way for those who need it.
