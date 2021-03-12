State shows new COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 973 new coronavirus cases and 28 more deaths.
One of those deaths was in Vanderburgh County, and one was in Warrick County.
The total in the state is now at 671,023 confirmed cases and 12,409 deaths.
The map shows 32 new cases in Vanderburgh County, six new cases in Dubois County, two new cases in Warrick County, four new cases in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, 16 new cases in Gibson County, two new case in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers ages 50 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot.
It was announced Wednesday that teachers and other child care workers will be eligible Monday.
Other health conditions are also being added to the list.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who don’t have access to a computer or need help registering for an appointment can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,441 cases, 385 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,966 cases, 112 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,479 cases, 154 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,750 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,628 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,105 cases, 85 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,208 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,286 cases, 33 deaths
